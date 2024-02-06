All sections
NewsOctober 24, 2020

First medical marijuana dispensary in Kansas City sells out in two days

It didn't take long for the Kansas City area's first medical marijuana dispensary to sell out. The Kansas City Star reports that Fresh Green dispensary in Lee's Summit opened Monday and was sold out by the end of the day Tuesday. With only a small number of people allowed inside at one time, the wait to get in was long...

Associated Press
Robert Sullivan, left, displayed a container of marijuana to customer Brenda Doughtery at Fresh Green, a medical marijuana dispensary, that opened for business Oct. 19 in Lee's Summit, Mo. Doughtery was accompanied by her daughter Eva Davis.
Robert Sullivan, left, displayed a container of marijuana to customer Brenda Doughtery at Fresh Green, a medical marijuana dispensary, that opened for business Oct. 19 in Lee's Summit, Mo. Doughtery was accompanied by her daughter Eva Davis.

It didn't take long for the Kansas City area's first medical marijuana dispensary to sell out

It didn't take long for the Kansas City area's first medical marijuana dispensary to sell out.

The Kansas City Star reports that Fresh Green dispensary in Lee's Summit opened Monday and was sold out by the end of the day Tuesday. With only a small number of people allowed inside at one time, the wait to get in was long.

All told, the shop served about 500 customers. Bianca Sullivan, who owns the dispensary with her husband, said most people had to wait about 90 minutes to two hours.

Sullivan hopes the dispensary gets another delivery with 5-10 days from its St. Louis-area grower. Other Kansas City-area dispensaries appear to be weeks away from opening.

To buy the drug, people need approval from a doctor and a state medical marijuana card.

