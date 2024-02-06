Phase 2 of the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri’s 6,000-square-feet second floor expansion is underway at 16 N. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau, through Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP) tax credits, according to Arts Council director Sarah Steffens.

The tax credits — from the Missouri Department of Economic Development — will help make the renovation a reality, Steffens explained the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce’s First Friday Coffee on Friday at the Isle Casino Cape Girardeau Event Center.

Phase 1 of the expansion is complete, she said, which involved moving to the current location. The focus has now moved to Phase 2: the renovation of the site’s second floor.

She said renovating the space will help the Arts Council further its goal of serving the people of the arts in downtown Cape Girardeau.

The new center will allow the organization to offer a stage for performances, a dance floor, a dining area and a demonstration kitchen.

The tax credits, according to information provided by Steffens, enable donors to contribute a portion of Missouri tax liability to designated not-for-profit initiatives.

It’s a dollar-for-dollar reduction in taxes, which can be deducted directly from taxes owed.

“This is a brilliant investment into your community,” Steffens said.

‘Tourism is important’