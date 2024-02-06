Phase 2 of the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri’s 6,000-square-feet second floor expansion is underway at 16 N. Spanish St. in Cape Girardeau, through Neighborhood Assistance Program (NAP) tax credits, according to Arts Council director Sarah Steffens.
The tax credits — from the Missouri Department of Economic Development — will help make the renovation a reality, Steffens explained the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce’s First Friday Coffee on Friday at the Isle Casino Cape Girardeau Event Center.
Phase 1 of the expansion is complete, she said, which involved moving to the current location. The focus has now moved to Phase 2: the renovation of the site’s second floor.
She said renovating the space will help the Arts Council further its goal of serving the people of the arts in downtown Cape Girardeau.
The new center will allow the organization to offer a stage for performances, a dance floor, a dining area and a demonstration kitchen.
The tax credits, according to information provided by Steffens, enable donors to contribute a portion of Missouri tax liability to designated not-for-profit initiatives.
It’s a dollar-for-dollar reduction in taxes, which can be deducted directly from taxes owed.
“This is a brilliant investment into your community,” Steffens said.
‘Tourism is important’
Also at Friday’s event, Missouri Division of Tourism director Ward Franz spoke about the Visit Cape organization, and why tourism and working together as a community is important to Cape Girardeau.
“Two hundred million dollars (from tourism) into this local economy is something we tend not to think about,” Franz said. “When you look at downtown here in Cape, look at how it’s changed over the last three years and that’ll tell you just how important tourism is to this area.”
Visitors are spending $13.3 billion within Missouri, he said.
“I’ve noticed, in the last day, just how special you have it here,” Franz said. “I’ve noticed how you work together and how you get along. ... You’ve got it good.”
Ambassador of the Year awarded
The Ambassador of the Year Award for 2018 was presented to chamber member Brandy McIntire, honoring her work in recruiting 22 new members to the chamber and attending 44 ribbon cuttings. McIntire also won the award last year.
“I love our community that we live in, and I love the chamber and what they do for our community,” McIntire said.
