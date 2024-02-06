All sections
NewsJuly 3, 2018

First Friday Coffee date change

First Friday Coffee with the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce will be held July 13 instead of July 6, due to the holiday, according to Dana Brune, membership and event specialist with the Chamber. The program will include a workforce development panel, discussing issues, solutions and tools available, Brune said...

First Friday Coffee with the Cape Girardeau Chamber of Commerce will be held July 13 instead of July 6, due to the holiday, according to Dana Brune, membership and event specialist with the Chamber.

The program will include a workforce development panel, discussing issues, solutions and tools available, Brune said.

Kathleen Clayton with the Career and Technology Center, June O'Dell with the Workforce Development Board and Mardy Leathers with the Missouri Department of Economic Development will speak.

