Visual arts and poetry by children from 32 regional public and private schools -- and a cookie spree -- are set as the focus for the start to the Arts Council of Southeast Missouri's 19th annual Children's Arts Festival and First Friday event Feb. 1 in downtown Cape Girardeau.

Arts Council of Southeast Missouri gallery manager Angela Sander said the juried exhibit will be on display Feb. 1 to 23. The top eight entries from each grade level -- from third through eighth -- are featured in a published booklet dispensed at the event.

This year, the festival also will feature student poetry, an element somewhat new to the event, she said.

"We invited 170 schools from over 18 counties in the Southeast region," Sander said. "We have a four-year plan to include everyone that is in the 8th Congressional District, and there's 30 counties, so I think we're doing pretty well."

The exhibited work will include 3D pieces, paintings and colored-pencil drawings, she said, and will "probably look like wallpaper because there are so many pieces."

Students were invited to write and submit illustrated poems, with "memories" as the theme, she added. One winner will be selected from each grade level for this category, as well.

What sparked the need for the festival's inception back in 2000 was to provide students an additional outlet for their artwork, outside of the classroom setting, with the public, Sander said.

Last year the festival attracted nearly 1,000 attendees on opening day.

At the end of the exhibition, some of the students' work will be selected to be on display at the Capitol building in Jefferson City, Missouri. They also have the opportunity to meet with Missouri legislators to present their artwork, she said.