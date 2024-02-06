First-ever female mayor takes office in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — St. Louis’ first-ever female mayor is officially in office.
Democrat Lyda Krewson was sworn in Tuesday. She won a hard-fought Democratic primary in March and won easily in the April 4 general election in the heavily-Democratic city.
Krewson replaces four-term Democrat Francis Slay, who chose not to run again. Slay is joining a law firm.
Krewson, a longtime alderwoman, cited several economic success stories in a speech at the city hall rotunda and vowed to continue moving the city forward.
