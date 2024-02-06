The Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office announced first-degree murder and armed criminal action charges in connection to the death of a Gipsy, Missouri, woman.
Tina L. Skaggs died as the result of gunshot wounds Saturday, Dec. 16. Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office officials were dispatched to a residence on Route Y after a report of a shooting with injuries, according to a news release issued by the department on its Facebook page. Skaggs was found dead in the yard near the residence.
The sheriff’s office arrested Terry Allen of Glen Allen, Missouri, in connection with the incident. On Sunday, Dec. 17, Judge Alan Beussink issued an arrest warrant for first-degree murder and armed criminal action against Allen. The judge denied bond.
On Monday, Dec. 20, an autopsy confirmed Skaggs died from multiple gunshot wounds. The warrant filed with the case stated Allen used a Ruger LCP .380 semi-automatic pistol to shoot Skaggs.
“I would like to personally thank the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control and the Bollinger County Corner’s Office for their assistance in this investigation,” Sheriff Casey A. Graham said in his released statement.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.