All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsDecember 20, 2023
First-degree murder charge filed in shooting death of Bollinger County woman
The Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office announced first-degree murder and armed criminal action charges in connection to the death of a Gipsy, Missouri, woman. Tina L. Skaggs died as the result of gunshot wounds Saturday, Dec. 16...
Southeast Missourian
Terry Allen
Terry Allen

The Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office announced first-degree murder and armed criminal action charges in connection to the death of a Gipsy, Missouri, woman.

Tina L. Skaggs died as the result of gunshot wounds Saturday, Dec. 16. Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office officials were dispatched to a residence on Route Y after a report of a shooting with injuries, according to a news release issued by the department on its Facebook page. Skaggs was found dead in the yard near the residence.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The sheriff’s office arrested Terry Allen of Glen Allen, Missouri, in connection with the incident. On Sunday, Dec. 17, Judge Alan Beussink issued an arrest warrant for first-degree murder and armed criminal action against Allen. The judge denied bond.

On Monday, Dec. 20, an autopsy confirmed Skaggs died from multiple gunshot wounds. The warrant filed with the case stated Allen used a Ruger LCP .380 semi-automatic pistol to shoot Skaggs.

“I would like to personally thank the Missouri State Highway Patrol Division of Drug and Crime Control and the Bollinger County Corner’s Office for their assistance in this investigation,” Sheriff Casey A. Graham said in his released statement.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsOct. 4
Names of applicants for interim City Council seat disclosed...
NewsOct. 4
Two killed, four injured in four-vehicle crash in Scott Coun...
NewsOct. 4
Tools available to navigate new Southeast Missourian website
NewsOct. 4
Multiple agencies respond to commercial structure fire on US...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
NewsOct. 4
Ninety-year-old Perryville man dies in tractor accident
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
NewsOct. 3
Water main infrastructure easement approved for EOC
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
NewsOct. 3
Surgeon, author set to speak at NAACP event Nov. 2 in Cape Girardeau
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
NewsOct. 3
County officials showcase emergency operations center to the public
Toilet paper makers say US port strike didn't cause shortages, thanks in part to Cape Girardeau P&G plant
NewsOct. 3
Toilet paper makers say US port strike didn't cause shortages, thanks in part to Cape Girardeau P&G plant
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug possession, unlawful firearm possession counts
NewsOct. 3
Former councilman Rhett Pierce federally indicted on drug possession, unlawful firearm possession counts
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
NewsOct. 3
Woman facing arson-for-hire charge in Bootheel now faces forgery relating to immigrant committee testimony
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for public hearings in November
NewsOct. 2
TTF committee compiles list of possible road projects for public hearings in November
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy