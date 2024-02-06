The Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office announced first-degree murder and armed criminal action charges in connection to the death of a Gipsy, Missouri, woman.

Tina L. Skaggs died as the result of gunshot wounds Saturday, Dec. 16. Bollinger County Sheriff’s Office officials were dispatched to a residence on Route Y after a report of a shooting with injuries, according to a news release issued by the department on its Facebook page. Skaggs was found dead in the yard near the residence.