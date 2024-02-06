First day of school with the Powell family

With midday humidity still hours away, a calming morning air and a colorful sky filled the Powell family's quiet Cape Girardeau neighborhood shortly after as Dustin Powell entered the kitchen to begin cooking breakfast.

Vibrant shades of purple and pink filled the dawn sky outside as Alex Powell sat in her living room with her only son, 4-year-old Elijah.

Soon, Alex would be dropping off Elijah for his first day of Pre-K at Lynwood Christian Academy.

Just after 6:30 a.m., however, Alex was whispering instruction to her 4-year-old son on how to keep his shirt tucked in while simultaneously trying to avoid waking her 2-year-old daughter, Cecilia.