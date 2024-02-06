First day of filing opens for Cape Girardeau County offices

The first day of filing opened for Cape Girardeau County political offices Tuesday, Feb. 27, for the Tuesday, Aug. 6, primary election.
All the candidates filing for offices Tuesday registered as Republicans. The offices included associate commissioner District 1 and District 2, sheriff, assessor, public administrator and coroner.
Candidates running for office include:
No one has filed for the office of county treasurer. The primary election filing does not close until 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 26.
