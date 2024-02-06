First confirmed female mountain lion in Missouri since 1994

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. -- State conservation officials reported the first confirmed presence of a female mountain lion in the state since 1994.

Tests on saliva found on a partially eaten elk in Shannon County in February 2016 confirmed the female cat was in the area, the Missouri Conservation Department said in a news release Friday.

The elk had brain worms, and evidence suggests the mountain lion killed it, said Laura Conlee, furbearer biologist with the conservation department.

DNA from the saliva indicated the cat originated from Wyoming, South Dakota or northwest Nebraska, which is significant because female lions, unlike males, typically don't travel long distances, Conlee said.

All previous confirmed mountain lions in Missouri have been males.