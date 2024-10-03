CHARLESTON, Mo. -- Known as the church with the red doors, the Charleston First Christian Church has a storied history, dating back to the 1800s.
Located at 324 E. Cypress at the corner of Cypress and Virginia, the church has a unique feature with red doors leading into the sanctuary. According to pastor Joe Mooney, the red doors are a representation or symbol of the blood of Christ.
"Passing through these doors would mean you were on holy ground," Mooney said. "It is also a symbol of the sacrifices made for our faith today."
The church has a long history in Charleston. In 1853, S.D. Golder wrote the Disciples headquarters asking that an effort be made to organize a congregation in Charleston, and in 1876 a congregation was organized in Charleston during a meeting in the courthouse. The first meetings were held in the old Baptist church every three months.
In 1890, a church building was built on a lot donated by Lewis Danforth, located behind the home of Mrs. Joe Howlett on Franklin Street. The building had colored window panes a large belfy (a bell tower or steeple that houses bells).
That church burned down in 1906 and the members began holding worship services in the old frame Mississippi courthouse until the current church building was built later that year. There were 44 members in 1906.
In 1950, a parsonage was built on the north side of the church on Virginia Street. An educational wing and baptistry also got added to the back of the church.
The landscape has been updated while the original stained glass windows remain.
Sunday worship service is held every Sunday at 10:30 a.m. with communion. Services feature older hymns, such as "Old Rugged Cross," "It Is Well With My Soul," "Cleanse Me," "Amazing Grace, He Lives" and "What a Friend We Have in Jesus," to name a few.
Also, on Wednesday evening, a prayer line phone meeting is held. Anyone can access the meeting at (701) 802-5236 (access number) 3049974 from 7-8 p.m.
The church is more than just Sunday services. Their mission and outreach programs include monthly contributions to the Teen Challenge of America, White Christmas gifts at Christmas to those at Teen Challenge, contributions to the Charleston Bluejay Pantry and making floats during the Azalea Festival and Christmas parade in Charleston.
A devotion plus singing gets held with the residents of Bertrand Nursing and Rehabilitation Center on the fourth Sunday of each month as well.
There is also a weekly flower distribution from the church to the Charleston Nutrition Center.
A member of the Charleston Ministerial Alliance, the church sanctuary is also handicap-accessible.
"Charleston First Christian Church welcomes anyone and everyone as we open the doors to the church each week," Mooney said. "We are here to serve the Lord and bring those to our Heavenly Father who desire to love Him and receive the grace God offers through the death of his son Jesus for us sinners."
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.