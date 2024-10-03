CHARLESTON, Mo. -- Known as the church with the red doors, the Charleston First Christian Church has a storied history, dating back to the 1800s.

Located at 324 E. Cypress at the corner of Cypress and Virginia, the church has a unique feature with red doors leading into the sanctuary. According to pastor Joe Mooney, the red doors are a representation or symbol of the blood of Christ.

"Passing through these doors would mean you were on holy ground," Mooney said. "It is also a symbol of the sacrifices made for our faith today."

The church has a long history in Charleston. In 1853, S.D. Golder wrote the Disciples headquarters asking that an effort be made to organize a congregation in Charleston, and in 1876 a congregation was organized in Charleston during a meeting in the courthouse. The first meetings were held in the old Baptist church every three months.

In 1890, a church building was built on a lot donated by Lewis Danforth, located behind the home of Mrs. Joe Howlett on Franklin Street. The building had colored window panes a large belfy (a bell tower or steeple that houses bells).

That church burned down in 1906 and the members began holding worship services in the old frame Mississippi courthouse until the current church building was built later that year. There were 44 members in 1906.

In 1950, a parsonage was built on the north side of the church on Virginia Street. An educational wing and baptistry also got added to the back of the church.