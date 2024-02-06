All sections
NewsMarch 2, 2022

First Call for Help reveals updated website

First Call for Help, partner of United Way, released its updated, user-friendly website Tuesday. The mission of First Call for Help is "to enhance the Southeast Missouri Community's capacity to connect people in need with the appropriate resources through the collection, organization and dissemination of information." The website offers 484 different programs offering resources to individuals in Cape Girardeau, Scott, Bollinger, Stoddard and Perry counties...

Beau Nations
story image illustation

First Call for Help, partner of United Way, released its updated, user-friendly website Tuesday.

The mission of First Call for Help is "to enhance the Southeast Missouri Community's capacity to connect people in need with the appropriate resources through the collection, organization and dissemination of information." The website offers 484 different programs offering resources to individuals in Cape Girardeau, Scott, Bollinger, Stoddard and Perry counties.

Some of the new organizations added since the website was updated include Hope Center Ministries, Missouri Free Legal Answers and Southeast Behavioral Hospital.

Users can select the county they reside in and search for the specific need required. The organization was started in 1999 and Denise Wimp, director of First Call for Help, has been with the organization since it was formed.

"The main thing I try to do is to make sure I have enough information to get the caller connected to the right places. I will ask if anyone in the household is pregnant, disabled, a veteran or over 60 years old," Wimp said. "That can sometimes change the direction of where we go with referrals, or it will increase a referral. I try not to miss any resource that would be available. It's a very conversational exchange and I let them tell their story."

The organization's new website was designed by Rooted Web, a company offering "unparalleled web design and marketing services," and funds for the updated design were provided by the Community Foundation of the Ozarks and Home State Health.

Wimp said when she was working with Rooted Web she wanted to make sure the website was user-friendly, comfortable and featured pictures from the local area to show the organization is active in their five county reach.

First Call for Help offers many resources to people in the community, but experiences some specific needs frequently.

"The main calls we get for needs we address are financial," Wimp said. "The subcategories under that are utilities, electric, water, rent and medicine. All very important. All very expensive and especially when you think of the winters around here. We have those spells of ice storms and electric bills go up."

Some of the categories of service First Call for Help provides include disability, case management, emergencies, employment, food and housing.

To view the new website or if you are in need of the organization's help, visit www.firstcallforhelpsemo.org. Individuals can also contact First Call for Help by phone at (573) 334-HELP or toll-free at 866-914-HELP.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

