First Call for Help reveals updated website

First Call for Help, partner of United Way, released its updated, user-friendly website Tuesday.

The mission of First Call for Help is "to enhance the Southeast Missouri Community's capacity to connect people in need with the appropriate resources through the collection, organization and dissemination of information." The website offers 484 different programs offering resources to individuals in Cape Girardeau, Scott, Bollinger, Stoddard and Perry counties.

Some of the new organizations added since the website was updated include Hope Center Ministries, Missouri Free Legal Answers and Southeast Behavioral Hospital.

Users can select the county they reside in and search for the specific need required. The organization was started in 1999 and Denise Wimp, director of First Call for Help, has been with the organization since it was formed.

"The main thing I try to do is to make sure I have enough information to get the caller connected to the right places. I will ask if anyone in the household is pregnant, disabled, a veteran or over 60 years old," Wimp said. "That can sometimes change the direction of where we go with referrals, or it will increase a referral. I try not to miss any resource that would be available. It's a very conversational exchange and I let them tell their story."