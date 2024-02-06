Clara Daniels, the first Black student to receive a diploma from Cape Girardeau Central High School, died Oct. 13 in Topeka, Kansas.

Daniels, 85, passed away at her son’s home following a long battle with cancer.

Daniels was permitted to attend then all-white Central after the city’s all-Black Cobb School at 731 Merriwether St. was destroyed by fire March 13, 1953, and never rebuilt.

The school was named for a former slave, John S. Cobb of Tennessee, who became one of Cape Girardeau’s first Black educators.

The following year, on May 17, 1954, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled segregation in public schools was unconstitutional in the landmark Brown v. Board of Education case.

By the fall of 1954, integration went into effect for grades seven through 12

at Central.

Interviewed by the Southeast Missourian in 1996, Daniels said the move from Cobb, where she played basketball, to Central was difficult.

“I was sad and scared,” Daniels said.

“We were sad that (Cobb) burned and scared because we had never been to school with whites. I didn’t get to meet friends like you should,” she added.

“(Central) had more to offer,” Daniels said, noting she and many of the first Black students didn’t realize they were lacking in supplies and equipment until they got to Central.