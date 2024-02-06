First Baptist Church of Jackson celebrates 200th anniversary

First Baptist Church of Jackson will start celebrating its 200th anniversary starting Sunday, April 21, through Sunday, April 28.

The church was organized April 30, 1824, and is the oldest existing church in Cape Girardeau County. According to the church’s history, it was formerly known as Jackson Baptist Church and was formed three years after Missouri became a state. The church came into existence after the first non-catholic “meeting house” Bethel Baptist Church planted nine churches with Jackson Baptist being the one still in existence today.

Throughout the coming week, the church will host five events to celebrate the church’s large history.

According to the church’s schedule of events, they will start April 21 with a train ride to the old Bethel Church where there will be a short service, and refreshments will be served at the location. After, people will return by train to the First Baptist Church for a service and a potluck. The schedule states people interested are supposed to be at the train depot at 9 a.m. and whoever needs a ride to the depot should be at the First Baptist Church location, 212 S. High St., at 8:45 a.m.