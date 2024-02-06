Firms in initial bidding for Cape Girardeau County EMA center

Two companies, one of them local, are interested in helping build a projected new Cape Girardeau County emergency management agency center, responding to the county commission's call for a request for qualifications for the proposed project.

Dille Pollard Architecture has offices in Cape Girardeau and Poplar Bluff, Missouri.

Ross & Baruzzini has 14 offices in North America, including St. Louis.

Commission staff and county EMA director Mark Winkler will examine the information sent by both firms before taking a next step.

"We're at a very early stage here," said First District Commissioner Paul Koeper Thursday.

Koeper previously sounded the alarm for the need to house all county-owned or managed EMA equipment indoors -- citing devastating tornadoes that have struck both north and south of the county -- e.g., Mayfield, Kentucky, and in the Missouri Bootheel on Dec. 10 and Fredericktown and St. Mary, Missouri, on Oct. 24.

Winkler, leader of county EMA since July 2018 and with 28 years of emergency management experience at the state level, cited examples of equipment that could be housed in a new reinforced structure: two animal shelter trailers assigned to the county's health department and a mass fatality trailer parked next to the county coroner's office.