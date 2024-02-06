All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsApril 30, 2022

Firms in initial bidding for Cape Girardeau County EMA center

Two companies, one of them local, are interested in helping build a projected new Cape Girardeau County emergency management agency center, responding to the county commission's call for a request for qualifications for the proposed project. n Dille Pollard Architecture has offices in Cape Girardeau and Poplar Bluff, Missouri...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
A mass fatality trailer, purchased with funds received from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, is parked next to the Cape Girardeau County coroner's office on North West End Boulevard in Cape Girardeau. The trailer and other county-owned emergency equipment are expected to be housed in a new county emergency management center being contemplated by Cape County's commission. Request for Qualification bids (RFQ) for a projected EMA center were received from two companies Thursday.
A mass fatality trailer, purchased with funds received from the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, is parked next to the Cape Girardeau County coroner's office on North West End Boulevard in Cape Girardeau. The trailer and other county-owned emergency equipment are expected to be housed in a new county emergency management center being contemplated by Cape County's commission. Request for Qualification bids (RFQ) for a projected EMA center were received from two companies Thursday.Jeff Long

Two companies, one of them local, are interested in helping build a projected new Cape Girardeau County emergency management agency center, responding to the county commission's call for a request for qualifications for the proposed project.

  • Dille Pollard Architecture has offices in Cape Girardeau and Poplar Bluff, Missouri.
  • Ross & Baruzzini has 14 offices in North America, including St. Louis.

Commission staff and county EMA director Mark Winkler will examine the information sent by both firms before taking a next step.

"We're at a very early stage here," said First District Commissioner Paul Koeper Thursday.

Koeper previously sounded the alarm for the need to house all county-owned or managed EMA equipment indoors -- citing devastating tornadoes that have struck both north and south of the county -- e.g., Mayfield, Kentucky, and in the Missouri Bootheel on Dec. 10 and Fredericktown and St. Mary, Missouri, on Oct. 24.

Winkler, leader of county EMA since July 2018 and with 28 years of emergency management experience at the state level, cited examples of equipment that could be housed in a new reinforced structure: two animal shelter trailers assigned to the county's health department and a mass fatality trailer parked next to the county coroner's office.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The latter was most recently deployed to Mississippi County following March 17's deadly crash near Charleston, Missouri, which took five lives on Interstate 57 at mile marker 13.4.

"We need a facility that can house all this equipment, keep it out of the weather and allow us to work on it so that the minute it's needed, it can go," said Winkler

Koeper, in his remarks, stressed the need for a disaster-proof structure.

"If we had a disaster, we need a safe room-quality building, capable of sustaining 240-mile-an-hour winds," he said. "If we have all this equipment and it blows away, what good is it to anybody?"

Safe room

Dille Pollard, on its website, touts its experience with safe rooms, noting in a link accessible on its home page, "We have collaborated on 16 buildings and secured more than $27 million in funding for FEMA (Federal Emergency Management Agency) safe room projects."

The company added it has worked with area schools to integrate EF5 tornado-resistant safe rooms into new and existing facilities, with Three Rivers College in Poplar Bluff cited as one example.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 24
Vacancies in Cape Police Department decrease as Glueck takes...
NewsDec. 24
Cape Girardeau County officials take oaths of office
NewsDec. 22
Family dog sounds alarm in Cape house fire
NewsDec. 21
Former boyfriend indicted by grand jury for first-degree mur...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Judge Ben Lewis looks back on career, legacy as he retires from position in 32nd Circuit
NewsDec. 21
Judge Ben Lewis looks back on career, legacy as he retires from position in 32nd Circuit
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-23-24
Police report 12-21-24
NewsDec. 20
Police report 12-21-24
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
NewsDec. 20
Missouri landowners face steep tax increases after 118 years without reassessment
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
NewsDec. 20
Cape Girardeau County commissioners to consider senior property tax freeze in 2025
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
NewsDec. 20
TG Missouri announces $97 million Perryville expansion
Police report 12-20-24
NewsDec. 19
Police report 12-20-24
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
NewsDec. 19
Auditor presents estimated 2025 budget to Cape County commissioners
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy