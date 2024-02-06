Firm urges Poplar Bluff against lawsuit

POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. -- A law firm hired by municipal officials said suing a former city manager and information technology company wouldn't be cost-effective.

"If the City filed a civil lawsuit against ISI, its manager, Ryan Leestma, and/or Heath Kaplan, the public and the press' desire for justice might be satisfied, but the economic cost of litigation would outweigh its practicality," wrote then-Husch Blackwell partner Jeff Jensen in an August 2017 document.

Emails between fired city manager Heath Kaplan and Ryan Leestma, owner of Michigan-based Information Systems Intelligence, discuss "rearranged" pricing on equipment to meet criteria for no-bid contracts, according to a letter from Husch Blackwell, the law firm hired by the city to review potential legal action against ISI and/or Kaplan.

The city council approved approximately $3.5 million in no-bid contracts with ISI in 2014, under Kaplan's direction.

The no-bid contracts were allowed, Kaplan said in 2014, because ISI agreed to match or beat prices negotiated by the Western States Contracting Alliance-National Association of State Procurement Officials.