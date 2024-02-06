Firm backed by Anheuser-Busch plans $100 million facility

ST. LOUIS -- A new company backed by Anheuser-Busch that turns the remnants of barley from brewing into protein and fiber supplements is building a production facility on the brewery's St. Louis campus.

The company, EverGrain, announced the project Tuesday, the St. Louis Post-Dispatch reported. The firm is led by former Anheuser-Busch sustainability chief Gregory Belt.

"This announcement is a key milestone in EverGrain's journey to realize the full potential of barley," Belt said in a statement. "As we grow our operations in St. Louis, we will be able to deliver new options to consumers who seek a healthier and more sustainable future."

The project is part of Anheuser-Busch's plan, announced in January, to invest $1 billion in its U.S. manufacturing capabilities through next year, including about $100 million for sustainability projects.

It's also among several new investments Belgium-based Anheuser-Busch InBev plans for its 170-year-old flagship brewery in St. Louis. It is expanding production capacity for hard seltzer beverages with construction of a new building. InBev also is moving the brewing of Stella Artois for U.S. consumers from Europe to St. Louis and three other U.S. breweries.