Fireworks suspected in structure fire

Fireworks ignited a fire early Monday at 1714 Woodlawn Ave. in Cape Girardeau, according to a report from the Cape Girardeau Fire Department.
On arrival, firefighters reported smoke and small flames visible from a second-floor front window.
Within about 45 minutes, the fire was extinguished, and smoke was ventilated from the structure, according to the report.
The department estimated damage at $4,000.
The fire was caused by fireworks and believed to be accidental, the report stated.
1714 Woodlawn Avenue, Cape Girardeau, Missouri
