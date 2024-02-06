All sections
NewsJuly 5, 2017

Fireworks suspected in structure fire

Fireworks ignited a structure fire early Monday at 1714 Woodlawn Ave. in Cape Girardeau, according to a report from the Cape Girardeau Fire Department. Upon arrival, firefighters reported light smoke and small flames visible from a second-floor front window...

Southeast Missourian

Fireworks ignited a fire early Monday at 1714 Woodlawn Ave. in Cape Girardeau, according to a report from the Cape Girardeau Fire Department.

On arrival, firefighters reported smoke and small flames visible from a second-floor front window.

Within about 45 minutes, the fire was extinguished, and smoke was ventilated from the structure, according to the report.

The department estimated damage at $4,000.

The fire was caused by fireworks and believed to be accidental, the report stated.

Pertinent address:

1714 Woodlawn Avenue, Cape Girardeau, Missouri

