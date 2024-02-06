Fireworks stands operators combat storms for sales

Itï¿½s peak time for fireworks transactions across Southeast Missouri, but the latest round of unpredictable summertime weather has been a disturbance for some.

Laura Hoffman-Albers manages the Hoffman Family Fireworks location in Jackson and said the business has had a presence in the community for a very long time.

She has managed for at least 15 years, she said, and at every location there is always a manager present ï¿½ day or night. As of Saturday morning, they have had no storm damage at the Jackson location, but the Hoffman Family Fireworks at Town Plaza in Cape Girardeau sustained some storm damage in the last few days.

Bands are used to tie the tent of Hoffman Family Fireworks to a guardrail for stability against winds Friday in Cape Girardeau. KASSI JACKSON

ï¿½The wind picked up one of the signs and that was flying through and it took out one of the (tent) poles,ï¿½ she said.

Aside from the incident in Cape Girardeau, Hoffman said, ï¿½Weï¿½ve been so blessed.ï¿½

ï¿½We do make sure that we have a bunch of extra plastic wrap, too, so if there was a leak, weï¿½d either move product or tables, so nothing is getting wet, or weï¿½ll cover it with plastic,ï¿½ she said. ï¿½I trust so much that everything is secured as much as it possibly can be.ï¿½

Fireworks for sale at Patriot Fireworks on Friday in Cape Girardeau. KASSI JACKSON

Inventory thatï¿½s near the perimeter of the tent is heavily monitored during a storm, Hoffman said, and she and other employees are ï¿½constantly following the weather.ï¿½

Hoffman said poles and ropes all tide to the ground and around the sides of the tent help to sustain the structure. Poles positioned in the middle also hold everything together, she said.

ï¿½So even if the wind comes through and affects the outer metal poles a bit, weï¿½re secured here in the middle as well,ï¿½ Hoffman said.

A mangled sign lies outside Hoffman Family Fireworks on Friday in Cape Girardeau. KASSI JACKSON

Even when factoring in the weather conditions, Hoffman said itï¿½s ï¿½hard to sayï¿½ whether that has any effect on sales.

ï¿½The Fourth is on a Wednesday already. So that can affect things sometimes as well. And itï¿½s early in the season,ï¿½ she said. ï¿½These arenï¿½t necessarily the busiest times, anyway. But Iï¿½m curious as to how much the heat will keep people indoors.ï¿½

Emily Witvoet, manager of Fireworks City locations in Jackson, said this past week they encountered severe storms and she was worried, but knew to cover everything immediately and ï¿½batten down the hatches.ï¿½