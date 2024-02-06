All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsJuly 2, 2021

Fireworks lead to increase in noise disturbance, shots fired calls to Cape Girardeau Police

The weeks leading up to and after the Fourth of July usually entails a sharp up-tick in calls to law enforcement, according to Cape Girardeau police spokesman Sgt. Joey Hann. "Historically, these calls increase even more dramatically between July 2 and July 5," Hann said...

Monica Obradovic
The weeks leading up to and after Independence Day often include an increase in noise disturbance and shots fired calls to the Cape Girardeau Police, department spokesman Sgt. Joey Hann said.
The weeks leading up to and after Independence Day often include an increase in noise disturbance and shots fired calls to the Cape Girardeau Police, department spokesman Sgt. Joey Hann said.Southeast Missourian file

The weeks leading up to and after the Fourth of July usually entails a sharp up-tick in calls to law enforcement, according to Cape Girardeau police spokesman Sgt. Joey Hann.

“Historically, these calls increase even more dramatically between July 2 and July 5,” Hann said.

During many of the calls, Hann added reporting parties often tell dispatchers they are not certain whether the sounds they hear are gunshots or fireworks.

“That is understandable as not everyone is experienced with firearms enough to distinguish between the two,” Hann said.

Though it may be difficult to differentiate between the sound of gun shots and fireworks, Hann said there are a few subtle differences.

“As a general rule, gun shots tend to be sharp and emit a crackling noise while fireworks — which produce less energy than gunfire — tend to emit a pop instead of a cracking noise. The sound dulls and dissipates much quicker,” Hann said.

On the flipside, Jackson Police Department Lt. Alex Broch said his department has seen little to no increase in calls recently.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The Jackson Police Department hasn’t received any shots fired calls in the past 30 days, according to Broch. The department has had just three instances of fireworks violations since June 24, he said.

If a civilian hears a sound and can’t tell whether it’s a firework or gunshot, they should still call it in, Broch said.

“Let officers look at it and respond to make sure everything is safe,” Broch said.

Hann advises civilians to follow safe practices when around fireworks.

“The best remedy to help minimize what can become an overwhelming call volume during this time of year is for anyone who is discharging fireworks to do so safely, responsibly and in accordance to our municipal firework codes,” Hann said. “We encourage anyone with any questions regarding firework regulations within the city to visit www.cityofcape.org and review our local ordinance.”

The City of Cape Girardeau’s fireworks ordinance includes the following safety requirements:

  • No person shall expose fireworks in any location where the sun may shine on the fireworks through glass.
  • No person shall discharge, ignite or explode any article of fireworks except between the hours of 10 a.m. and 10 p.m. between June 27 and July 3 of each year or between the hours of 10 a.m. July 4 and midnight July 5 of each year.
  • Do not discharge fireworks from a roof or the inside of any building.
  • No person shall expose fireworks in any location where the sun may shine through glass on the fireworks displayed.
Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 14
Police report 12-14-24
NewsDec. 13
Jackson Board of Aldermen agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 12-16-24
NewsDec. 13
East Prairie man arrested for attempting to meet minor at SE...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
NewsDec. 12
County commission approves bid, plans swearing-in ceremony
Police report 12-13-24
NewsDec. 12
Police report 12-13-24
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
NewsDec. 12
Cape Girardeau man found not guilty of second-degree murder
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
NewsDec. 12
Two Cape Girardeau men arrested in connection to armed robbery
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
NewsDec. 12
Former Postal worker pleads guilty to embezzlement of mail
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau County Commission agenda 12-12-24
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
NewsDec. 11
Cape Girardeau lifts boil water advisory after clean test results
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
NewsDec. 10
Road work: Two sections of Route N in Cape County to close for drainage work
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy