The weeks leading up to and after the Fourth of July usually entails a sharp up-tick in calls to law enforcement, according to Cape Girardeau police spokesman Sgt. Joey Hann.

“Historically, these calls increase even more dramatically between July 2 and July 5,” Hann said.

During many of the calls, Hann added reporting parties often tell dispatchers they are not certain whether the sounds they hear are gunshots or fireworks.

“That is understandable as not everyone is experienced with firearms enough to distinguish between the two,” Hann said.

Though it may be difficult to differentiate between the sound of gun shots and fireworks, Hann said there are a few subtle differences.

“As a general rule, gun shots tend to be sharp and emit a crackling noise while fireworks — which produce less energy than gunfire — tend to emit a pop instead of a cracking noise. The sound dulls and dissipates much quicker,” Hann said.

On the flipside, Jackson Police Department Lt. Alex Broch said his department has seen little to no increase in calls recently.