SIKESTON, Mo. -- Fireworks are to blame for a house fire Thursday, July 6, in Sikeston.

At 2:28 p.m. Thursday, July 6, Sikeston Department of Public Safety responded to a structure fire at 816 Cherokee St., said Capt. Derick Wheetley, fire division commander for DPS. Upon arrival, officers reported moderate smoke showing from the front of the residence, he said.

"Shortly after, it was declared to be a working fire in the attic above the garage, and a second alarm was struck. The first-arriving crews went into attack operations and were able get the fire under control within 30 minutes," Wheetley said.

Crews remained on scene for roughly two hours. The residence received moderate fire and smoke damage, Wheetley said.

"The cause was determined to have been caused by subjects shooting fireworks at the residence and is under investigation by the Sikeston Fire Marshal Office," Wheetley said.