All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithRecordsSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsJuly 8, 2023

Fireworks are to blame for house fire in Sikeston, DPS officials report

SIKESTON, Mo. -- Fireworks are to blame for a house fire Thursday, July 6, in Sikeston. At 2:28 p.m. Thursday, July 6, Sikeston Department of Public Safety responded to a structure fire at 816 Cherokee St., said Capt. Derick Wheetley, fire division commander for DPS. Upon arrival, officers reported moderate smoke showing from the front of the residence, he said...

standard democrat
Sikeston Department of Public Safety's Fire Division responded at 2:28 p.m. Thursday, July 6, to a structure fire at 816 Cherokee St. Officials said fireworks started the blaze.
Sikeston Department of Public Safety's Fire Division responded at 2:28 p.m. Thursday, July 6, to a structure fire at 816 Cherokee St. Officials said fireworks started the blaze.Rod Anderson ~ Standard Democrat

SIKESTON, Mo. -- Fireworks are to blame for a house fire Thursday, July 6, in Sikeston.

At 2:28 p.m. Thursday, July 6, Sikeston Department of Public Safety responded to a structure fire at 816 Cherokee St., said Capt. Derick Wheetley, fire division commander for DPS. Upon arrival, officers reported moderate smoke showing from the front of the residence, he said.

"Shortly after, it was declared to be a working fire in the attic above the garage, and a second alarm was struck. The first-arriving crews went into attack operations and were able get the fire under control within 30 minutes," Wheetley said.

Crews remained on scene for roughly two hours. The residence received moderate fire and smoke damage, Wheetley said.

"The cause was determined to have been caused by subjects shooting fireworks at the residence and is under investigation by the Sikeston Fire Marshal Office," Wheetley said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Sikeston DPS at (573) 471-6200.

"We would like to thank New Madrid County Ambulance District, Morehouse Fire Department and Scott County Rural Fire Protection District and Miner Fire Department for their response and help with the incident and coverage of the city," Wheetley said.

Sikeston DPS' Fire Division along with local fire departments have kept busy over the past week.

According to Wheetley, Sikeston DPS' Fire Division received a total of 23 fire-related calls from Monday through Wednesday, July 3 through July 5. During that time period, there were four structure fires; 18 grass fires due to fireworks with 16 of being in the city and two in county; and one vehicle fire.

Responding to a grass fire, from start to finish, typically takes about an hour of a fire crew's time, Wheetley said.

In the week ending Thursday, Sikeston DPS' Fire Division received a total of 51 calls, a higher-than-normal volume for seven days' time, he said.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 3
Gun violence conference set for Wednesday in Miner
NewsNov. 2
Photo Gallery: Cape Comic Con 2024
NewsNov. 2
Cape Girardeau City Council agenda 11-4-24
NewsNov. 1
Craft, beauty stores coming to West Park Mall

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Judge dismisses Missouri lawsuit that sought watchers at early voting
NewsNov. 1
Judge dismisses Missouri lawsuit that sought watchers at early voting
AP sources: White House altered record of Biden's 'garbage' remarks despite stenographer concerns
NewsNov. 1
AP sources: White House altered record of Biden's 'garbage' remarks despite stenographer concerns
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
NewsOct. 31
Cape County sheriff provides office updates at Guardians of Liberty meeting
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
NewsOct. 31
State charges dismissed against former councilman Pierce; Federal charges remain
Fire erupts in Southeast Missouri at one of world’s largest lithium-ion battery facilities
NewsOct. 31
Fire erupts in Southeast Missouri at one of world’s largest lithium-ion battery facilities
Photo Gallery: SEMO cuts ribbon on Charles Stamp Cyber Command Center and showcases cyber defense team in action
NewsOct. 31
Photo Gallery: SEMO cuts ribbon on Charles Stamp Cyber Command Center and showcases cyber defense team in action
Chamber morning event to focus on Cape music scene
NewsOct. 31
Chamber morning event to focus on Cape music scene
Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park South
NewsOct. 31
Holiday of Lights to move permanently to Cape County Park South
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy