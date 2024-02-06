SIKESTON, Mo. -- Fireworks are to blame for a house fire Thursday, July 6, in Sikeston.
At 2:28 p.m. Thursday, July 6, Sikeston Department of Public Safety responded to a structure fire at 816 Cherokee St., said Capt. Derick Wheetley, fire division commander for DPS. Upon arrival, officers reported moderate smoke showing from the front of the residence, he said.
"Shortly after, it was declared to be a working fire in the attic above the garage, and a second alarm was struck. The first-arriving crews went into attack operations and were able get the fire under control within 30 minutes," Wheetley said.
Crews remained on scene for roughly two hours. The residence received moderate fire and smoke damage, Wheetley said.
"The cause was determined to have been caused by subjects shooting fireworks at the residence and is under investigation by the Sikeston Fire Marshal Office," Wheetley said.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Sikeston DPS at (573) 471-6200.
"We would like to thank New Madrid County Ambulance District, Morehouse Fire Department and Scott County Rural Fire Protection District and Miner Fire Department for their response and help with the incident and coverage of the city," Wheetley said.
Sikeston DPS' Fire Division along with local fire departments have kept busy over the past week.
According to Wheetley, Sikeston DPS' Fire Division received a total of 23 fire-related calls from Monday through Wednesday, July 3 through July 5. During that time period, there were four structure fires; 18 grass fires due to fireworks with 16 of being in the city and two in county; and one vehicle fire.
Responding to a grass fire, from start to finish, typically takes about an hour of a fire crew's time, Wheetley said.
In the week ending Thursday, Sikeston DPS' Fire Division received a total of 51 calls, a higher-than-normal volume for seven days' time, he said.
