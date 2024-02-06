Firework shoot display set for Saturday

Guests are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs, blankets and flashlights. There will be plenty of parking and viewing area according to the newsletter.

This event will be a shooting of 60 of the largest and best items of 2022. There will be two 25-minute sessions with a 20-minute intermission. Viewers will be given a shoot list of all the times, their price and a rating list. A large video screen will display each item before it is set off as said by the newsletter.

To get your free tickets email Hoffman Family Fireworks at hoffmanfamilyfireworks@yahoo.com.

For questions about the event email or call (573) 334-4506.