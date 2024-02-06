All sections
NewsJune 10, 2023
Firework shoot display set for Saturday
Alyssa Lunsford avatar
Alyssa Lunsford

The Hoffman Family Fireworks will be presenting a "Light the Night Demo" firework shoot Saturday, June 10.

The gates to this event will open at 6:30 p.m. with the demo shoot starting at 8:30. This event will be held at the Knights of Columbus Hall in Jackson. This is a free family-friendly event but all those attending must have a free ticket to attend.

There will be hamburgers, brats, pulled pork, nachos and home fries for sale by the K of C members, as well as beer, soda and water. Coolers or outside beverages are not allowed.

Guests are encouraged to bring their own lawn chairs, blankets and flashlights. There will be plenty of parking and viewing area according to the newsletter.

This event will be a shooting of 60 of the largest and best items of 2022. There will be two 25-minute sessions with a 20-minute intermission. Viewers will be given a shoot list of all the times, their price and a rating list. A large video screen will display each item before it is set off as said by the newsletter.

To get your free tickets email Hoffman Family Fireworks at hoffmanfamilyfireworks@yahoo.com.

For questions about the event email or call (573) 334-4506.

