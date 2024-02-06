During the holy month of Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, Muslims around the world practice a heightened devotion to God through fasting.

From dawn to sunset, fasting is practiced by refraining from eating, drinking and sexual interactions of any kind while also striving to increase charitable acts and control bad habits such as foul language, gossip and anger.

Sawm, the Arabic word for fasting, is one of the five pillars of the Islamic faith and serves as an act of self-restraint and spiritual cleansing that increases one's empathy for the less fortunate and develops strong willpower through overcoming damaging speech and bodily desires.

This year in Cape Girardeau, those Muslim values were tested in unimaginable ways.

Umar Aziz wears a face mask with a handwritten greeting of "Eid Mubarak" to mark the celebration Eid al-Fitr on Sunday, May 24, 2020, in Cape Girardeau. BEN MATTHEWS

The pandemic had already put constraints on the local Muslim community's ability to gather and celebrate Ramadan in its traditional, large group capacity.

Then, on the first day of the holy month, a man set fire to the Islamic Center of Cape Girardeau.

In the wake of the hate crime, a small group of leaders gathered in a distanced circle and made one thing clear -- the man's actions did nothing to damage their faith in God.

"We believe in God's almighty wisdom in every action," Shafiq Malik said on behalf of the group. "It's a trial on us -- how we react to it, how we deal with it, how we deal with the community, how we deal with one another. It's a trial on us, so we have to be steadfast in our beliefs and stick together and be strong."

And strong they were.