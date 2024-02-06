Firefighters in Missouri confront risks posed by cancer

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- When he was 44, Marc Wright had the biannual physical required by the city for Columbia firefighters. He'd just returned from a vacation where he'd completed a three-hour volcano hike and felt great -- in good shape for his age.

Wright's other, routine physicals in the past several decades with the Columbia Fire Department had come back fine -- normal. So he was surprised when the results this time looked different. His hemoglobin was low, and he'd recently been diagnosed with anemia.

The physician suggested Wright get a colonoscopy. He scheduled a procedure not many 40-year-old men are thinking about, though the incidence of colon cancer among men in his age group is increasing.

He was leaving the recovery room after his colonoscopy when a doctor gave him the news: "You have colon cancer."

Just like that, Wright went from an active, volcano-climbing firefighter of 23 years to a person fighting colon cancer. Although it's not possible to prove the cancer was caused by the work, Wright believes the time he spent as a firefighter is at the root of it. His suspicion is understandable: Firefighters have a 14 percent higher risk than the general population of dying from cancer. And more than 60 percent of line-of-duty deaths of firefighters are attributed to cancer.

It's a threat much less obvious than the danger posed by running inside the crumbling walls of a burning building, enduring temperatures as high as 1,000 degrees or navigating when there's little or no visibility in dark, heavy smoke.

There’s no question being a firefighter is dangerous. Columbia has lost two firefighters in the line of duty in the past 30 years: Donald Crum who was killed when the fire truck he was riding on turned over in 1986, and Bruce Britt who was killed in a walkway collapse in 2014.

Two of every three firefighters will be diagnosed with cancer sometime in their lives. Compared to the general public, firefighters face a two-times greater risk for testicular cancer and a one and a half increased risk for multiple myeloma, which is a cancer that begins in white-blood cells.

Columbia fire captain Jeff Strawn was shocked to learn how often firefighters were getting diagnosed with cancer. After two of his former fire-department colleagues -- one of them Wright -- were diagnosed with cancer in the past five years, Strawn did some research. Could there be a link between firefighters and cancer? The more he looked, the more Strawn realized his firefighting friends' recent diagnoses were not isolated incidents.

"It became clear to me that this was an epidemic," Strawn said. "That's what it is, an epidemic within the fire service."

The National Institute for Occupational Safety and Health launched a study of nearly 30,000 firefighters from San Francisco, Chicago and Philadelphia in 2010. The firefighters studied had worked at least one day of active duty between 1950 and 2010. Health conditions, diagnoses and deaths were compared to national and state populations.

When the study concluded in 2015 and the results were analyzed, the results were clear: The firefighters in the study had a higher incidence of cancer diagnoses and cancer-related deaths, particularly respiratory, oral and digestive cancers.

The study also showed compared to the general population, nearly twice as many firefighters had malignant mesothelioma, which is a rare type of cancer caused by exposure to asbestos, a fire-resistant chemical used in domestic and industrial products.

"This study was huge for us," Strawn said. "We knew it, but we needed someone with bigger teeth to say, 'Hey, this is true.'"

Along with the results of NIOSH, a study conducted by the University of Cincinnati in 2006 showed firefighters are twice as likely to develop testicular cancer and have significantly higher rates of non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and prostate cancer as non-firefighters. Although it's unlikely a local or state study of firefighters will be conducted because of a lack of time and funds, Strawn said 12 to 15 of his colleagues in Columbia alone had been diagnosed with cancer, primarily after retirement.

Strawn's research led him to the Firefighter Cancer Support Network, a national organization that works to assist firefighters such as Wright who are diagnosed with cancer. The organization was started in 2005 by Los Angeles County Fire paramedic Michael Dubron, who survived stage 5 colon cancer. Each state has a group of volunteers -- overseen by a director -- who localize the program to departments in their state.

Strawn learned there was no state director for Missouri and saw an opportunity. He launched the Missouri chapter of the Firefighter Cancer Support Network in 2015 and has been the state director ever since.

Although Strawn never has battled cancer, seeing co-workers and friends fall ill after years in fire service sparked a concern within him.

"When it's in front of you, when it gets someone you work with," Strawn said, "that's when it hits home."

Strawn works with two Support Network correspondents in Missouri, one in Kansas City and one who recently signed on in St. Charles, along with other volunteers across the state.

The team's main goal is education. Volunteers travel to fire departments to teach firefighters and their department heads not only about the dangers of smoke inhalation and exposure to toxins, but also how they can reduce the risks before entering a burning structure. The courses emphasize the 11 steps of the immediate action module. The list gives firefighters tips to lessen the risk of cancer.

Ironically, one of those risks is the firefighter's protective gear.

"If you don't wash your gear after every exposure, those materials absorb those carcinogens," Columbia fire chief Randy White said. "We eventually soak them in through our skin and breathe them in because we're carrying them around with us when we wear our gear for other events. It's very important to keep your gear clean."