Firefighters ditch ambulance to rescue patient on icy road

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. -- Firefighters in suburban St. Louis gave up on using an ambulance after roads became dangerously icy and instead used a stretcher to walk a patient about a mile to a hospital.

KSDK-TV reported Maryland Heights firefighter Shaylor Taetz rushed to Interstate 270 with his partner Sunday after a bus spun around on the freeway. Taetz said they'd almost reached the bus when their ambulance slid on the ice and hit a guardrail.