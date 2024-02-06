Firefighters ditch ambulance to rescue patient on icy road

MARYLAND HEIGHTS, Mo. -- Firefighters in suburban St. Louis gave up on using an ambulance after roads became dangerously icy and instead used a stretcher to walk a patient about a mile to a hospital.
KSDK-TV reported Maryland Heights firefighter Shaylor Taetz rushed to Interstate 270 with his partner Sunday after a bus spun around on the freeway. Taetz said they'd almost reached the bus when their ambulance slid on the ice and hit a guardrail.
But the firefighters got to the bus, and the driver was the only person on board. They put the woman on a stretcher, covered her up to keep the sleet off her, and walked her about a mile to a hospital as traffic went around them.
The woman's injuries weren't serious.
Information from: KSDK-TV, http://www.ksdk.com
