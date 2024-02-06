Firefighters battle blazes Friday, Sunday at Cape storage facility

Firefighters fought two fires within three days at a Cape Girardeau self-storage facility.

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department, along with other local departments, responded to a call at 6:55 a.m. Friday at Red Dot Storage in the 2300 block of Bloomfield Street.

A total of 16 storage units and the contents inside were damaged because of the fire. A 17th unit did not appear to sustain much damage. Firefighters worked to remove debris from each of the damaged units.

Norman Baker, Cape Girardeau battalion chief, said he had never responded to a call for a storage unit complex in his years of service and, because the units were locked, extinguishing the fire was difficult.

No cause has been determined.