Cape Girardeau Firefighters Association has taken to Facebook to express its concerns about loss of employees and to request the city's support and attention.

While commending city leaders for their efforts to enhance the community, the group emphasized the importance of prioritizing public safety.

"Growing our community and efforts to improve the city must also include public safety. Currently your fire department does not have an adequate number of firefighters capable of responding effectively and efficiently. Even worse, the City has not focused on efforts to attract or retain experienced firefighters to provide the emergency response our citizens deserve. Instead, we are losing experienced firefighters to other communities. This is unacceptable, we need them here," the association said in a social media post.

The public comment comes after Cape Girardeau Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 51, comprised of Cape Girardeau police officers, lobbied for higher pay over the past few months.

The firefighters association is calling on city officials to place public safety at the forefront and allocate the necessary resources to recruit and retain qualified and experienced firefighters. According to Ethan Essner of the association, its commitment is to ensure the safety of residents and hold city leaders accountable for providing experienced firefighters to handle emergencies.

"If our city does not prioritize public safety and the well-being of their firefighters, they risk losing more qualified and experienced firefighters and further complicates their ability to recruit replacements. This leads to an inferior service, delayed response times and jeopardizes the safety of the citizens we have sworn to protect," Essner added.

Essner said the Fire Department is allocated 11% of the city's annual budget, while similar departments in other municipalities are allocated up to 26% of the budget.