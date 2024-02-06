A fire destroyed a house Sunday morning in south Cape and one firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion while fighting the blaze.
All units were called to the structure fire at 6:19 a.m. at 541 S Benton St., according to an incident report by Battalion Chief Shawn Morris.
The first unit on the scene observed fire showing from the front of the residence, the report stated, and police on scene advised no one was in the vacant house. The building sustained severe damage and is considered a total loss, Morris said.
The firefighter suffering from heat exhaustion was treated and released from a local hospital.
The fire reached a second alarm assignment because of high heat and humidity levels, and mutual aid companies from East County, Jackson, Millersville, Gordonville and Chaffee fire departments assisted, according to the report. The fire was brought under control within a couple hours.
The fire was investigated by Cape Girardeau Fire Department fire marshal and the cause was unable to be determined.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.