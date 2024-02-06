A fire destroyed a house Sunday morning in south Cape and one firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion while fighting the blaze.

All units were called to the structure fire at 6:19 a.m. at 541 S Benton St., according to an incident report by Battalion Chief Shawn Morris.

The first unit on the scene observed fire showing from the front of the residence, the report stated, and police on scene advised no one was in the vacant house. The building sustained severe damage and is considered a total loss, Morris said.