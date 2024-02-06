Firefighter struck by falling debris at house fire

A Cape Girardeau firefighter was struck by falling debris while battling a house fire Thursday.

The firefighter was wearing full protective gear, including his helmet, fire officials said. He was transported to a hospital where he was evaluated and released, according to the fire department.

Crews responded to a call at 2:07 p.m. at 44 N. Henderson Ave.

Upon arrival, crews found a one-story wood frame house with a haze of smoke in the air around it, according to a fire department release.