Firefighter struck by falling debris at house fire

A Cape Girardeau firefighter was struck by falling debris while battling a house fire Thursday.
The firefighter was wearing full protective gear, including his helmet, fire officials said. He was transported to a hospital where he was evaluated and released, according to the fire department.
Crews responded to a call at 2:07 p.m. at 44 N. Henderson Ave.
ï¿½Upon arrival, crews found a one-story wood frame house with a haze of smoke in the airï¿½ around it, according to a fire department release.
Firefighters found a ï¿½moderate fireï¿½ in the basement of the home and ï¿½quickly controlledï¿½ it with a single hose line, the release said.
The owners of the home were out of town, but an individual had been staying in the basement of the house, according to fire chief Rick Ennis.
The person who had been staying in the house was found elsewhere in the neighborhood and had been ï¿½unawareï¿½ of the fire, the release said.
Fire officials said the fire caused moderate damage to the basement.
Ennis said Friday the cause of the fire had not been determined, but it was ï¿½not suspicious.ï¿½
