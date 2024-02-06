All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
NewsOctober 17, 2023

Firefighter injured in house fire

A firefighter suffered a leg injury while battling a fire late Monday night, Oct. 16, according to a news release issued by the Cape Girardeau Fire Department. The department was dispatched to 105 Green Acres Drive at around 11:17 p.m. when flames were showing from inside the home's garage...

Southeast Missourian

A firefighter suffered a leg injury while battling a fire late Monday night, Oct. 16, according to a news release issued by the Cape Girardeau Fire Department.

The department was dispatched to 105 Green Acres Drive at around 11:17 p.m. when flames were showing from inside the home's garage.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The occupants of the home made it out safely and firefighters extinguished the blaze in about 10 minutes, but one firefighter, whom the release didn't identify by name, was taken to the hospital and released for what was described as a minor leg injury.

The department spent approximately 90 minutes at the scene and considers the fire accidental.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsNov. 8
Potential legal action to be pursued after Cape Council spec...
NewsNov. 8
Justice Department brings criminal charges in Iranian murder...
NewsNov. 8
AP VoteCast: How Donald Trump built a winning 2024 coalition
NewsNov. 8
Celebrate 25 years of Old Town Cape with the new 2024 Christ...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
SEEDS economic conference to focus on community development, natural resources
NewsNov. 7
SEEDS economic conference to focus on community development, natural resources
Gun Task Force discusses nuisance abatement, municipal courts at Wednesday meeting
NewsNov. 7
Gun Task Force discusses nuisance abatement, municipal courts at Wednesday meeting
Community invited to groundbreaking ceremony for new Latter-day Saints church
NewsNov. 7
Community invited to groundbreaking ceremony for new Latter-day Saints church
Water main breaks on David Street
NewsNov. 7
Water main breaks on David Street
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
NewsNov. 7
Joe Biden gets blamed by Harris allies for the vice president's resounding loss
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
NewsNov. 6
Trump receives congratulations and an invitation to the White House as Biden nudges on transition
Trump wins the White House in a political comeback rooted in appeals to frustrated voters
NewsNov. 6
Trump wins the White House in a political comeback rooted in appeals to frustrated voters
Jason Smith easily wins reelection in 8th District
NewsNov. 6
Jason Smith easily wins reelection in 8th District
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy