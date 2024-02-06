Firefighter injured in house fire

A firefighter suffered a leg injury while battling a fire late Monday night, Oct. 16, according to a news release issued by the Cape Girardeau Fire Department.
The department was dispatched to 105 Green Acres Drive at around 11:17 p.m. when flames were showing from inside the home's garage.
The occupants of the home made it out safely and firefighters extinguished the blaze in about 10 minutes, but one firefighter, whom the release didn't identify by name, was taken to the hospital and released for what was described as a minor leg injury.
The department spent approximately 90 minutes at the scene and considers the fire accidental.
