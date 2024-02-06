'Fired up' Sen. Thompson Rehder defends 'yes' vote on food stamp bill

State Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder of Scott City (R-27) voted with five other Republicans earlier this week in a bipartisan vote to OK Democratic-introduced legislation to set up a "Restaurant Meals Program" as part of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).
SNAP used to be known as food stamps.
Senate Bill 798, sponsored by Democrat Angela Mosley of St. Louis County, passed by the narrowest of margins, 16-14, thanks to GOP backing.
Republican Bob Onder of St. Louis County's 2nd senatorial district came out swinging after the vote, tweeting the following:
"Six Republicans joined all the Democrats to expand the welfare state to cover food stamps for fast food."
Thompson Rehder, who has been open about her own financial adversity earlier in her life, called Onder's tweet "incredibly disingenuous," telling the Southeast Missourian via text messages her colleague feels free to talk about bills he doesn't understand.
"This (bill) did not expand welfare and doesn't give $1 more to anyone. It gives our elderly options. It's unfortunate that helping our elderly and disabled has now become a part of the political smoke screen being fanned by a small group. Unfortunate but not surprising," she said.
The bill's language reads: "Households with elderly, disabled or homeless individuals shall have the option — in accordance with federal law — to redeem their SNAP benefits at private establishments that contract with the state Department of Social Services to offer meals, including hot food and meals intended for immediate consumption, for eligible persons at concessional prices."
Thompson Rehder said critics of those supporting SB 798 got her "pretty fired up" after the measure passed.
"The bill simply allows our elderly, disabled and homeless to have the option to buy warm meals with their SNAP benefits," she said. "Many of our elderly and disabled are not able to cook for themselves. This bill allows a business to contract with the state to sell warm meals to our elderly, disabled and homeless. This is often a less expensive option than preparing a meal for one."
Thompson Rehder added this postscript to her comments to the newspaper.
"This is what's wrong with our government programs now and one of the first things I noticed when being elected. We have people who have never experienced poverty, much less gotten out of it, deciding the best way for those who are in it now to get out. They have no idea," she said.
The bill has an effective date of Aug. 28.
Mosley's Senate-approved bill was added to the House's formal calendar Wednesday.
Republicans have a more than two-to-one advantage in the lower chamber of the General Assembly with 114 GOP members and 49 Democrats.
