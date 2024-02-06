'Fired up' Sen. Thompson Rehder defends 'yes' vote on food stamp bill

State Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder of Scott City (R-27) voted with five other Republicans earlier this week in a bipartisan vote to OK Democratic-introduced legislation to set up a "Restaurant Meals Program" as part of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP).

Bob Onder

SNAP used to be known as food stamps.

Senate Bill 798, sponsored by Democrat Angela Mosley of St. Louis County, passed by the narrowest of margins, 16-14, thanks to GOP backing.

Republican Bob Onder of St. Louis County's 2nd senatorial district came out swinging after the vote, tweeting the following:

"Six Republicans joined all the Democrats to expand the welfare state to cover food stamps for fast food."

Thompson Rehder, who has been open about her own financial adversity earlier in her life, called Onder's tweet "incredibly disingenuous," telling the Southeast Missourian via text messages her colleague feels free to talk about bills he doesn't understand.

"This (bill) did not expand welfare and doesn't give $1 more to anyone. It gives our elderly options. It's unfortunate that helping our elderly and disabled has now become a part of the political smoke screen being fanned by a small group. Unfortunate but not surprising," she said.