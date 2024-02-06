Fired police dispatcher sues former Miner, Mo., police chief, city

A fired Miner, Missouri, police dispatcher has filed a federal lawsuit against the former police chief and the city, alleging sex and age discrimination and wrongful termination.

The termination of Laura Adams of Benton, Missouri, was a factor in the impeachment and ouster of then police chief Christopher Griggs in March.

Adams, 41, was a part-time dispatcher for the small Scott County city from May 15 to Oct. 4, 2018.

She was fired three times by Griggs, but reinstated by the city’s board of aldermen. On the fourth occasion, the aldermen did not reinstate her.

In February, the city issued articles of impeachments against Griggs, the elected chief.

In March, the aldermen held an impeachment hearing and voted to oust Griggs from office for failing to work 40 hours a week and be on call at all times as required by city ordinance, and refusing the board’s order to reinstate Adams.

The lawsuit, filed in federal court last month, accuses Griggs of being “a misogynist.” According to the suit, Griggs “despised and demeaned women in general and plaintiff in particular.”

The police chief “discriminated against plaintiff on the basis of her sex, continually demeaning her and creating a hostile work environment by repeatedly terminating her employment, by taking her off schedule, only to have her reemployed by the city board on three occasions,” wrote plaintiff’s attorney David Duree of O’Fallon, Illinois.