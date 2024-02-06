Fired Missouri education commissioner rehired

COLUMBIA, Mo. -- Missouri's former top K-12 education official has been rehired after being fired last year.

The State Board of Education on Tuesday announced Margie Vandeven will once again be education commissioner.

Vandeven was fired last year after former Gov. Eric Greitens stacked the State Board of Education with his appointees, who forced her out. In seeking Vandeven's removal, Greitens did not cite any specific actions she took but said generally Missouri schools needed to improve.