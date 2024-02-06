Fired Missouri bailiff alleges discrimination in lawsuit

GALENA, Mo. -- A former bailiff in Missouri has filed a lawsuit alleging a sheriff fired him after unsuccessfully trying to convince him not to run for sheriff in another county.

Warren Hagar filed the civil rights lawsuit in April against Stone County and Sheriff Doug Rader. Hagar, who unsuccessfully ran for Christian County sheriff, said he was wrongfully terminated, suffered public humiliation and embarrassment, and lost the "ability to effectively campaign for public office," the Springfield News-Leader reported.