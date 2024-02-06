Fired central Missouri police chief suing to get reinstated

STURGEON, Mo. -- A fired central Missouri police chief is suing to get his job back.
The Columbia Daily Tribune said Greg Halderman's Boone County lawsuit asks for a judge's review of the March 27 decision by Sturgeon's governing board to oust him.
Sturgeon administrators said Halderman was removed because of alcohol abuse, inappropriate comments to a female and verbal abuse of three suspects in jail.
Halderman has admitted to responding to a call and going to interrogate suspects at the jail after drinking alcohol, but he said he had only one beer.
He said he was fired for refusing to do a background check on a black mayoral candidate.
Sturgeon's city attorney said the city will defend any challenge of Halderman's ouster.
