Firearms charge sends Sikeston man to prison

Officers subsequently discovered a firearm on top of a tire of a nearby parked vehicle, which is described as a Glock .45 caliber semi-automatic pistol. The pistol had a high-capacity magazine loaded with 23 rounds of ammunition. The investigation later revealed Turner's DNA was present on the pistol. Turner was prohibited from possessing firearms under federal law because he is a convicted felon, including a 2011 federal conviction for conspiracy to distribute cocaine for which he was sentenced to serve 10 years in federal prison.

Turner had just been released from prison for that conviction on June 7, 2019, less than two months before the new offense.

This case was investigated by the Sikeston Department of Public Safety and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF). Assistant U.S. Attorney Jack Koester handled the prosecution for the government.