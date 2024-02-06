Firearm threat reported at Scott City schools

Scott City R-1 was dismissed early after going on lockdown late Thursday morning, Sept. 26, because of an alleged shooting threat at the school.

The school district went on lockdown at approximately 11:30 a.m. while police swept the building. At around noon, students were relocated to the school's FEMA building.

Text messages sent to parents announced the early dismissal and where to pick up their children once authorities gave the "all clear."