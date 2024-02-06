Firearm threat reported at Scott City schools

Scott City R-1 was dismissed early after going on lockdown late Thursday morning, Sept. 26, because of an alleged shooting threat at the school.
The school district went on lockdown at approximately 11:30 a.m. while police swept the building. At around noon, students were relocated to the school's FEMA building.
Text messages sent to parents announced the early dismissal and where to pick up their children once authorities gave the "all clear."
Hundreds of cars filled the parking lot and lined Main Street as parents waited outside the school to pick up their children. Students were being released one at a time, some leaving the building in hysterics.
Unverified reports indicated the school received a phone call from an unknown subject who said they were in a bathroom with a gun. No credible threat was found.
The Southeast Missourian will update this story as more information becomes available.