All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsSeptember 26, 2024
Firearm threat reported at Scott City schools
Firearm threat reported at Scott City schools on Sept. 26; no shots fired or injuries. Chaotic scene with limited info from officials. Stay tuned for updates.
Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury speaks to parents waiting outside of Scott City schools Thursday, Sept. 26, after an alleged firearm threat in Scott City.
Scott County Sheriff Wes Drury speaks to parents waiting outside of Scott City schools Thursday, Sept. 26, after an alleged firearm threat in Scott City.Nathan Gladden ~ ngladden@semissourian.com
Parents wait in line to pick up their children Thursday, Sept. 26, outside of Scott City School.
Parents wait in line to pick up their children Thursday, Sept. 26, outside of Scott City School.J.C. Reeves ~ jcreeves@semissourian.com

Scott City R-1 was dismissed early after going on lockdown late Thursday morning, Sept. 26, because of an alleged shooting threat at the school.

The school district went on lockdown at approximately 11:30 a.m. while police swept the building. At around noon, students were relocated to the school's FEMA building.

Text messages sent to parents announced the early dismissal and where to pick up their children once authorities gave the "all clear."

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Hundreds of cars filled the parking lot and lined Main Street as parents waited outside the school to pick up their children. Students were being released one at a time, some leaving the building in hysterics.

Unverified reports indicated the school received a phone call from an unknown subject who said they were in a bathroom with a gun. No credible threat was found.

The Southeast Missourian will update this story as more information becomes available.

Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 26
Missouri committee wraps up hearings on immigration and crim...
NewsSep. 26
Parks & Recreation hosting open auditions for Haunted Hall o...
NewsSep. 26
Glock pistols are popular among criminals because they're ea...
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
NewsSep. 24
Date to be determined for trial of county coroner Wavis Jordan on Oct. 3
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspaper Contest
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for family, friends, community
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
NewsSep. 23
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
NewsSep. 23
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy