“Tip of the cap to all the agencies,” Amick said. “Our community, our kids and our staff are just so thankful for the thankless jobs they do every day. Just know that we, here, at Scott City Schools, see you and we appreciate you, and we couldn’t be more thankful for all of the agencies that showed up today.”

Hundreds of cars filled the parking lot and lined Main Street as parents stood in lines outside of the school to pick up their children. Students were being released one at a time, some leaving the building in hysterics.

“We work in coordination with our local agencies,” Amick said. “Our best practice is as soon as we can get the parameters sealed — if you were there, you probably saw that the entrances were blocked off with buses and vehicles. As many people as we can keep out of the way while we’re securing the inside of the building and clearing it, the easier it is for the professionals that are doing all that inside the building. Once it is safe, we’re happy to get children to their parents, because we obviously feel for them, children and parents, and we want them to get to the safety of their arms. Always, the goal is to make sure that they return safely to their parents.

“We sympathize with folks that are wanting to get to their kids, and we understand that. But there’s just got to be a protocol, and there’s got to be order in how that’s done.”

All extracurricular activities were canceled for Thursday, and school will not be in session Friday, Sept. 27, for Scott City students at the main campus or Career and Technology Center. Students who left personal belongings on campus can pick them up between 9 and 10 a.m. Friday. The district plans to release more information Friday regarding that day’s extracurricular activities.

Thursday’s incident at Scott City adds to the recent string of threats of school violence requiring lockdowns throughout Southeast Missouri and all over the United States. It is unknown whether any of the threats are connected.