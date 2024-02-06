Fire truck dedication, open house today in Jackson

Jackson’s new fire engine will be dedicated at 6:30 p.m. today at Jackson Fire Rescue, 503 S. Hope St. in Jackson.
An open house begins at 6 p.m.
The engine is a 2017 Precision Fire Apparatus costing about $445,000. It is equipped for fire and rescue.
Residents are invited.
