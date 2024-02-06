All sections
NewsJune 6, 2017

Fire truck dedication, open house today in Jackson

Jackson's new fire engine will be dedicated at 6:30 p.m. today at Jackson Fire Rescue, 503 S. Hope St. in Jackson. An open house begins at 6 p.m. The engine is a 2017 Precision Fire Apparatus, costing about $445,000. It is equipped for fire and rescue. Family, friends and community members are encouraged to attend.

Southeast Missourian

Jackson’s new fire engine will be dedicated at 6:30 p.m. today at Jackson Fire Rescue, 503 S. Hope St. in Jackson.

An open house begins at 6 p.m.

The engine is a 2017 Precision Fire Apparatus costing about $445,000. It is equipped for fire and rescue.

Residents are invited.

