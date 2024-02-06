Fire takes two pets on corner of Fountain and Independence Street

Two dogs were found dead in a house on the northwest corner of Fountain and Independence streets after Cape Girardeau emergency services responded to a fire on the morning of Friday, Jan. 5.
Cape Girardeau Fire Department Capt. Bryan Stroer said the department received help from Scott City, Jackson, Benton, Gordonville and Fruitand departments for the rest of the city's coverage. He stated several animals were missing while the resident was already out of the house and the fire came from the first floor.
"It was discovered that there were no working smoke detectors in the home," Stroer stated. "CGFD and Jackson Fire units worked together to bring the fire under control and performed an overhaul to check for any fire extension, but none was found."
No other injuries were reported from the fire.
