Fire results in total loss of home; no one injured

A mobile-home structure fire resulted in a total loss of the home and most contents Monday, according to the Cape Girardeau Fire Department.

The fire at 1927 N. Kingshighway, Lot 65, was called in at 6:25 p.m. Monday.

No one was home at the time of the fire.

The structure did not have working smoke detectors, according to the departmentï¿½s fact sheet.