NewsJanuary 10, 2018

Fire results in total loss of home; no one injured

Southeast Missourian

A mobile-home structure fire resulted in a total loss of the home and most contents Monday, according to the Cape Girardeau Fire Department.

The fire at 1927 N. Kingshighway, Lot 65, was called in at 6:25 p.m. Monday.

No one was home at the time of the fire.

The structure did not have working smoke detectors, according to the departmentï¿½s fact sheet.

Heavy fire and smoke were reported inside and outside the structure.

Upon arrival, the first unit reported heavy fire under the structure, according to the fact sheet.

Four engines and one ladder truck were called to the scene. A total of 16 personnel, including a battalion chief, were on the scene.

Pertinent address:

1927 N. Kingshighway, Cape Girardeau, Mo.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

