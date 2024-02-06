All sections
DonateE-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
NewsFebruary 19, 2024

Fire reported at Cape Girardeau storage facility

Cape Girardeau firefighters battled a commercial structure fire at a storage facility early Saturday morning, Feb. 17. A release from the fire department says the blaze at Red Dot Storage, 2301 Bloomfield St., caused about $50,000 in damage to the facility. Firefighters arrived at the scene shortly after 5 a.m. ...

Southeast Missourian
Cape Girardeau Fire Department Ladder One crosses William Street on Feb. 11, 2018, in Cape Girardeau.
Cape Girardeau Fire Department Ladder One crosses William Street on Feb. 11, 2018, in Cape Girardeau.Ben Matthews

Cape Girardeau firefighters battled a commercial structure fire at a storage facility early Saturday morning, Feb. 17.

A release from the fire department says the blaze at Red Dot Storage, 2301 Bloomfield St., caused about $50,000 in damage to the facility. Firefighters arrived at the scene shortly after 5 a.m.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The release says officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

The incident came two years after two other fires at the storage facility. Fires on Feb. 11 and 13, 2022, caused heavy damage in more than a dozen storage units.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsDec. 4
New improvements to LaCroix Recreation Trail completed with ...
NewsDec. 4
Jackson aldermen talk splash pad, pedestrian safety project ...
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-5-24
NewsDec. 4
Police report 12-4-24

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Amanda Oesch
NewsDec. 4
Motions in Cape County coroner civil suit denied by Judge Amanda Oesch
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
NewsDec. 3
Perryville man dies in Cape County crash
Traffic accident west of Patton results in two deaths
NewsDec. 3
Traffic accident west of Patton results in two deaths
Street projects presented to Cape City Council
NewsDec. 3
Street projects presented to Cape City Council
Whitewater woman arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
NewsDec. 2
Whitewater woman arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
Cape Girardeau man faces felony charge after gun discovery at university stadium
NewsDec. 2
Cape Girardeau man faces felony charge after gun discovery at university stadium
St. Louis man arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
NewsDec. 2
St. Louis man arrested for alleged methamphetamine possession
Police report 12-3-24
NewsDec. 2
Police report 12-3-24
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy