Fire reported at Cape Girardeau storage facility

Cape Girardeau firefighters battled a commercial structure fire at a storage facility early Saturday morning, Feb. 17.
A release from the fire department says the blaze at Red Dot Storage, 2301 Bloomfield St., caused about $50,000 in damage to the facility. Firefighters arrived at the scene shortly after 5 a.m.
The release says officials are investigating the cause of the fire.
The incident came two years after two other fires at the storage facility. Fires on Feb. 11 and 13, 2022, caused heavy damage in more than a dozen storage units.
