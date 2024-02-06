Two people were inside a home at 1420 Good Hope St. when it caught fire early Saturday afternoon in Cape Girardeau.

Cape Girardeau Fire battalion chief Randy Morris Jr. said both occupants escaped the fire without injury, but the structure sustained light to moderate damage.

The incident was dispatched to the Cape Girardeau Fire Department at 4:15 p.m. as a bedroom fire, and an ambulance was on standby at the scene.

Light fire damage was dealt to the structure, Morris said, but the majority of the damage was smoke-related.