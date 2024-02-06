Two people were inside a home at 1420 Good Hope St. when it caught fire early Saturday afternoon in Cape Girardeau.
Cape Girardeau Fire battalion chief Randy Morris Jr. said both occupants escaped the fire without injury, but the structure sustained light to moderate damage.
The incident was dispatched to the Cape Girardeau Fire Department at 4:15 p.m. as a bedroom fire, and an ambulance was on standby at the scene.
Light fire damage was dealt to the structure, Morris said, but the majority of the damage was smoke-related.
Cape Girardeau Police Department public information officer Richard McCall confirmed information a fire occurred at the home Saturday, but said any more information would have to be obtained from the State Fire Marshal’s Office.
Multiple neighbors at the scene said suspicious activity has occurred in the area around the home, and Cape Girardeau police officers arrived on the scene after firefighters deployed hose lines and contained the working fire.
The officers spoke with multiple people in the neighborhood and state fire investigators arrived later that afternoon.
As per state fire investigation protocols, Cape Girardeau firefighters conducted controlled overhaul operations in order to maintain the scene of the fire for the state investigators.
The fire remains under investigation and more information will become available once the investigation has concluded.
