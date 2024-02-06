Fire leaves Scott City congregation without a church

Cornerstone Wesleyan Church has been a traditional gathering spot during the annual Fisher family reunion, but this year plans changed.

During Friday afternoon’s storm, the building caught fire resulting in the destruction of the structure at 210 E. Outer Road in Scott City.

“It was very hard to watch,” the Rev. Tommy Miller said. “It’s a building, but the church is in our hearts.”

Mark Fisher of Scott City, who had family in town over the weekend for the reunion, said that after World War II, his parents, Bernetta and Nevan Fisher, started the church, which was constructed in 1947.

“My parents came back after World War II and because of Wesleyan Church, they decided that if the Lord would will, that they would start a new work,” Fisher said.

He said it started in their home and grew to what he believes were 11 charter members.

“And my mother and dad held services in the home in their living room and actually my mother preached,” Fisher said.

As the congregation grew, they outgrew the living room. That’s when his father and others decided to tackle building the physical church by hand.

“They dug the footers by hand, dug the basement with shovels. They used no modern equipment, they done it all by hand,” Fisher said. “They built the pews themselves. ... It was amazing that these men got together and raised this church up.”

But he said the physical building is just a place they attend to worship together.

“I wept whenever I went down there and saw the church burning,” Fisher said. “But, you know, the realization is the people that congregate there, and love there, are the church.”

Arleen Tipsword, 90, believes herself to be the oldest member of the church.

“It’s heartbreaking,” Tipsword said. “I met my husband here in this church.”

She believes it was 1978 when she first attended the church where she would marry her husband in 1985.