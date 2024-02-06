Fire kills elderly Perryville woman

"Upon arrival, deputies saw a mobile home engulfed in fire and were met by a female stating her mother was trapped inside the residence," Schaaf said in a news release.

Law enforcement, fire and emergency medical personnel "were unable to get close enough" to try to locate and rescue Hanks because of the intense heat, the sheriff said.

Schaaf said the cause of the fire "is believed to be of an electrical nature." The Missouri State Fire Marshal's Office has been called to investigate in an effort to determine the cause, he said.