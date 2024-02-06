Fire in St. Louis destroys home built by Mark Twain's uncle

ST. LOUIS — An historic St. Louis home built in the 1800s by Mark Twain’s uncle has been destroyed by fire.
The blaze broke out early Wednesday in the Greek-revival style home known as the James Clemens House, and it spread to at least two nearby buildings before more than 100 firefighters were able to bring it under control.
One man in one of the other buildings suffered minor smoke inhalation. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Twain was born Samuel Clemens in Florida, Missouri, in 1835, and grew up in Hannibal, Missouri. James Clemens’ home was sold to the Sisters of St. Joseph after his death, and a chapel was added. But the home had been vacant in recent years.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.