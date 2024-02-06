All sections
February 20, 2018
Fire in Scott County destroys firefighter's home, belongings; benefit dinner planned
Marybeth Niederkorn avatar
Marybeth Niederkorn

A Saturday evening fire destroyed a firefighterï¿½s home and contents in Scott County, the fire station chief said Monday.

Firefighters with Scott County Rural Fire Protection District in Blodgett, Missouri, responded to a structure fire call at 8:11 p.m. Saturday at 996 County Road 407 in Benton, Missouri, which firefighters quickly realized was the residence of firefighter Jesse Roberts, wife Shelby and their three children, chief Jeremy Perrien said.

No one was home at the time of the fire. There were no injuries, but the homeï¿½s contents were not yet insured, according to Perrien, since the family recently had moved into the residence.

ï¿½Everything inside was lost from either smoke, water or heat damage,ï¿½ Perrien said.

The Oran Fire District, NBC Fire District, North Scott EMS, Scott County Sheriffï¿½s Office and Missouri State Fire Marshallï¿½s office also responded to the fire, Perrien said.

Donations are being accepted at any of the Scott County Rural Fire Protection District stations, Perrien said. Stations at 220 N. Hawkins St. in Blodgett, 910 W. Harding St. in Morley and 1000 Vanduser St. in Vanduser are drop-off points for household items, furniture and clothes.

Perrien said a benefit dinner is planned from 3 to 7 p.m. March 3 at the Family Life Center on Woodward Street in Vanduser, Missouri. Donations will be accepted then as well.

mniederkorn@semissourian.com

(573) 388-3630

Pertinent address:

996 County Road 407, Benton, Mo.

Family Life Center, in Vanduser, Mo.

Local News
