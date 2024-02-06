Fire hydrant maintenance to be conducted in Jackson

Residents can clear up the discolored water in their homes or businesses by flushing water through the plumbing. Recommended locations for flushing plumbing are outside spigots and bathtubs. Residents should not wash clothes in water that is discolored as this could result in stains.

Signs that fire hydrant testing is being conducted an area include fire crew vehicles, water on the ground around hydrants, slightly discolored water and air sputtering from the faucet.

Residents can help the process by making sure there are no obstructions around hydrants. According to the city's adopted fire code, a clear space of 3 feet must be maintained around hydrants to allow easy hose connections and the efficient use of hydrant wrenches, spanner wrenches and other tools needed by the apparatus engineer.

The City of Jackson has more than 800 fire hydrants in its service area. These hydrants are flow tested and maintained to ensure they are in good working order and to determine each hydrant has sufficient flow for firefighting.