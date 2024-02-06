All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of Service
Shopping
ClassifiedsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
NewsAugust 30, 2023
Fire hydrant maintenance to be conducted in Jackson
Residents of Jackson may experience cloudy or discolored water as city officials conduct fire hydrant maintenance in coming days. Personnel will flow test and maintain more than 200 fire hydrants this fall. City officials will be flowing hydrants beginning Tuesday, Sept. 5. The testing will be completed by Tuesday, Oct. 31. The areas being tested this fall are the eastern side of town from Shawnee Boulevard to the eastern edge of the city limits...
Maryam Seyedalhosseini
story image illustation

Residents of Jackson may experience cloudy or discolored water as city officials conduct fire hydrant maintenance in coming days.

Personnel will flow test and maintain more than 200 fire hydrants this fall. City officials will be flowing hydrants beginning Tuesday, Sept. 5. The testing will be completed by Tuesday, Oct. 31. The areas being tested this fall are the eastern side of town from Shawnee Boulevard to the eastern edge of the city limits.

While hydrant-flowing activities do not affect the safety of the water supply, the water may appear cloudy or discolored while the lines are flushed because of a temporary stirring of sediments.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Residents can clear up the discolored water in their homes or businesses by flushing water through the plumbing. Recommended locations for flushing plumbing are outside spigots and bathtubs. Residents should not wash clothes in water that is discolored as this could result in stains.

Signs that fire hydrant testing is being conducted an area include fire crew vehicles, water on the ground around hydrants, slightly discolored water and air sputtering from the faucet.

Residents can help the process by making sure there are no obstructions around hydrants. According to the city's adopted fire code, a clear space of 3 feet must be maintained around hydrants to allow easy hose connections and the efficient use of hydrant wrenches, spanner wrenches and other tools needed by the apparatus engineer.

The City of Jackson has more than 800 fire hydrants in its service area. These hydrants are flow tested and maintained to ensure they are in good working order and to determine each hydrant has sufficient flow for firefighting.

Story Tags
Local News
Advertisement
Related
NewsSep. 24
New Jackson city administrator takes over role
NewsSep. 24
Trial scheduled for county coroner Wavis Jordan
NewsSep. 24
Southeast Missourian takes home 17 awards from Better Newspa...
NewsSep. 24
Former Cape Mayor Harry Rediger leaves legacy of love for fa...
Story Links
Feedback Form
Related
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
NewsSep. 23
Build-A-Bear founder, food bank CEO headline Women in Business conference
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
NewsSep. 23
Mike Dumey unites 125 vocalists for 'A Night of Music and Praise' at Centenary Methodist Church
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
NewsSep. 23
‘Short corn’ could replace towering cornfields steamrolled by changing climate
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
NewsSep. 23
FBI finds violent crime declined in 2023. Here's what to know about the report
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
NewsSep. 23
Cape County Commission approves surety bonds, mental health board member
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
NewsSep. 22
Spending deal averts a possible federal shutdown and funds the government into December
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
NewsSep. 22
Southeast Missouri State University student newspaper staffers named finalists for five national awards
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
NewsSep. 22
For home shoppers, Fed’s big rate cut likely just small step toward affording a home
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy