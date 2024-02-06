Fire heavily damages Scott City home

A fire heavily damaged a Scott City home Sunday.
The Scott City Fire Department responded to a call at 1:28 p.m. in the 200 block of West Cherry Street.
Interim fire chief Billy Crump said Monday the fire appeared to have originated in a second-floor bedroom of the house.
The fire was confined to the second story, he said.
Crump said it was an “older house.” Firefighters had difficulty getting around furniture and up the stairs with hoses to the second level, he said.
“We couldn’t get up into it,” he said, adding the fire flared up several times before it was finally extinguished. “It was quite the task.”
Two firefighters were treated for heat exhaustion at the scene, Crump said.
A mother and her adult son and daughter lived in the house. They were home at the time of the fire and managed to exit the house without injury, Crump said.
Fire crews from Cape Girardeau, Gordonville, Delta and Chaffee also responded to the fire, along with Scott County Rural Fire Protection District and NBC Fire Protection District.
North Scott Ambulance District and Scott City police also assisted.
Scott City Fire Department has not determined the cause of the fire, but Crump said it appears to be accidental.
