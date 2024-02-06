Fire heavily damages Cape home

A Friday morning fire heavily damaged a Cape Girardeau home in the 400 block of North Frederick Street. Cape Girardeau and Jackson firefighters battled the blaze through noon.
It was unclear if anyone was in the structure when the fire began, but firefighters did save at least one cat from the home.
