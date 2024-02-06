All sections
NewsDecember 5, 2017
Fire displaces family of seven
A Cape Girardeau firefighter breaks a second-floor window during a house fire Monday evening at 321 S. Middle St. in Cape Girardeau. No one was injured, but a dog died during the blaze. A family of seven was displaced; the Red Cross made arrangements to find them overnight lodging. The fire began in the home’s second story but was not regarded as suspicious.
story image illustation
Fred Lynch
Local News

