Fire displaces family of seven

A Cape Girardeau firefighter breaks a second-floor window during a house fire Monday evening at 321 S. Middle St. in Cape Girardeau. No one was injured, but a dog died during the blaze. A family of seven was displaced; the Red Cross made arrangements to find them overnight lodging. The fire began in the home’s second story but was not regarded as suspicious.
